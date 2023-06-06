Destiny 2 players vexed after Neomuna drop rates see all time low

Destiny 2 players are not happy after Bungie nerfed the already low drop rates of Red Border weapons from Heroic Patrols further, making it a huge grind to obtain them.

The Season of the Deep update saw a range of changes implemented into Destiny 2 including the arrival of fishing, giving players the ability to make their own Red Border Weapons, and a new dungeon.

However, not all changes in the new season have been popular. The nerfs to Aggressive frame Submachine Guns and various popular Exotics have proven somewhat controversial.

But no nerf has upset the community more than the decreased Neomuna drop rates which are so low that players are starting to give up on getting the planet’s unique drops altogether.

Neomuna drop rate nerf upsets Destiny 2 players

Destiny 2 players are upset with the Neomuna drop rate nerfs introduced in Season of the Deep. Some members of the community have labeled the nerf “utter nonsense,” believing all it does is make the grind unnecessarily long.

The post reads: “I’m not a fan of most nerfs but I kinda get the general idea. But this is just complete and utter nonsense.”

Elaborating further OP says: “First of all, the drop rate wasn’t high! It was horrible before. People had to target-farm the golden patrols and even then it took many people a ridiculous amount of patrols and rank-ups to get the red borders.”

The post concludes by criticizing Bungie for the nerf, insisting that all it achieves is discouraging players to farm the Red Border weapons.

This stance proved popular with one reply underlining their experience farming weapons: “I was season rank 320+ last season, and have been farming Nimbus and Quinn’s weekly challenges every week on all characters. I have 3 patterns unlocked so far (Sniper, HC, Fusion).”

Another user was glad they avoided the content: “I had a feeling Bungie was going to f**k something up on Neomuna. But I didn’t know they’d f**k up this bad. Holy shit. I personally have not farmed for Red Border weapons. But after hearing this, I’m glad I ain’t!”

Some Destiny 2 players questioned if the rewards were even any good: “I haven’t even tried to farm for any of the Neomuna weapons. Are any of them decent? I feel like it’s not worth the grind.”

The exact drop rate of Red Border weapons from VIP Patrols is unknown. Bungie rarely reveals specific drop rates leaving it up to the community to make estimates.

Although VIP Patrols were nerfed players can now receive Red Border Weapons from Heroic Public Events on Neomuna. This offers an alternative for those looking to farm Neptune’s craftable guns.