Destiny 2 players urge Bungie to embrace unloved Exotics after 1K Voices bug

Guardians in Destiny 2 are urging the developers Bungie to embrace unloved Exotics like One Thousand Voices after the weapon was bugged during the week-long sword event.

Destiny 2 has been having a bit of a turbulent time as of late. Following the announcement of massive layoffs, reduced content, and also leaks of a mobile spinoff title, Guardians’ patience for the franchise has been tested.

The devs have put in plenty of work to try and entice and encourage the community back in light of it all, saying that the recent 10-year anniversary of the franchise was them “just getting started”. This was combined with other in-game events and celebrations to restore Guardians’ faith in the game, knowing that the devs were committed to keeping it up.

One such event was the week-long Sword celebration. This event heavily featured swords, giving them regenerating ammo, and making them go to weapons for any content you were doing.

However, a bug meant that this effect was also granted to One Thousand Voices, which meant plenty of players picked it up. Now players want the devs to do this for other weapons, embracing the more fun and lighthearted side of Destiny’s weapons.

Bungie The One Thousand Voices bug may have been a blessing in disguise for Destiny 2 players.

Because of the bug, a spotlight was shone on top of One Thousand Voices, and it reminded the community of just how fun the weapon was.

“This has been a super fun weekend, like funny guns weekend. We really should have more oopsies on exotics that are normally impractical because it’s fun, plain and simple,” one post claimed.

“I think they should just randomly give an exotic heavy regenerating ammo every weekend when Xur is around., another chimed in.

While this bug was originally unintended, Bungie decided to let it remain for the week, allowing Guardians to wreak havoc with the unlimited ammo. Now, players want Bungie to understand that the majority of Guardians want the game for its “nonsense fun”.

“If Bungie had half a brain at this point, they’d realize a majority of players just want nonsense fun (only 11% player base even completed 1+ raid) and will make this a bi-yearly event.”

“Honestly I hope to see them do weeks like this in general. Like a machine gun week or a rocket launcher week. I don’t usually use swords and this week has given me an opportunity to really play with them,” a second pleaded.

With Bungie’s increased commitment to communicate with its player base, it could mean we see more of these types of events in the future, letting Guardians mess around with Exotics once left to the wayside.