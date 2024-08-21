Destiny 2 players tired of “truly awful” Onslaught issue added in The Final Shape

Destiny 2 players collectively slammed a recurring pain point with the game’s Onslaught activity, calling for changes to one of its “truly awful” maps.

Introduced with Into The Light, Onslaught, a classic base defense mode, boasts lucrative rewards in Brave weapons and rotates weekly between three maps: Midtown, Vostok, and Mothyards.

Calling for the map’s removal from Onslaught’s rotation on Reddit, one player listed their issues with the Cosmodrome location. “Adds spawn 50 light years away? Yep. Low add density due to them breaking up from packs and going who knows where? Yep.”

“It’s so much worse than the other two [maps] it’s not even funny,” the rant continued, calling on Bungie to offer double drops for Mothyards specifically, as it was “that sh*tty.”

Before The Final Shape’s release, Guardians could select which map they wanted to complete an Onslaught run on. Why this option was removed isn’t known, but some suggested bringing back “the ability to choose the map in non-matchmade versions” could be the only necessary fix.

Bungie Brave weapons can only be obtained from Onslaught

“I agree. Since The Final Shape, the few times I’ve run Onslaught, it’s 100% always been Mothyards. It’s miserable,” another response commiserated.

Contrary to popular opinion, a handful of comments stated a preference for content not to be removed wholesale. Bungie reinstating the option for Guardians to choose their preferred arena would make this unnecessary.

The developer has indicated via a previous update that reintroduced Brave weapon attuning that it isn’t averse to rolling back or improving Into The Light content. It’s not outside the realms of possibility that feedback will be acted on, but for now, the studio’s attention will likely be on ensuring a smooth launch of Echoes Act 3.

The final third of Destiny 2’s first Episode goes live on August 27, bringing more story content, new activities, an Exotic Mission, and more.