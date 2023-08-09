Destiny 2 players thrilled after MTX shader is added to Bright Dust store

This week’s Destiny 2 update saw a previously MTX-exclusive shader that could only be purchased with Silver introduced to the Bright Dust store, letting players acquire it without spending real money for the first time.

Microtransactions are a controversial topic in the Destiny community. While most players don’t have an issue with Bungie charging for cosmetics, some feel the focus on the Eververse Store has detracted from the game’s core content.

But the real problem that frustrates many Guardians is that the looter shooter has seen more and more content paywalled over time. The likes of Dungeon Keys, Event Cards, and even some shaders require Silver – Destiny’s premium currency – to purchase.

However, Bungie may be listening after all with a change to how it handles premium shaders being received well by the community.

Silver-only shader is now available in Destiny 2’s Bright Dust store

With this week’s Destiny 2 update on August 8, players can now purchase the Ego Malign shader from the Bright Dust store.

This premium shader gives weapons and armor a bone-white look with dark blue trim. and is available for 300 Bright Dust. It will remain in the store until next week’s reset on August 15.

It was previously only available for 1,100 Silver as part of the Bad Ahamkara Bundle. Seeing a Silver-only shader become available in the Bright Dust store has delighted players with many praising Bungie for the move.

Bungie The Ego Malign shader applied to a range of meta weapons in Destiny 2.

One such Guardian posted on Reddit: “Basically you pay Silver if you want it early, or wait ’till next season for Bright Dust like some theorized. Sounds good to me then.”

Several other players were equally positive responding with the likes of “That’s actually pretty good news wtf,” and “Praise Bungie, Bungie good now.”

While the overall reception was favorable one fan questioned the lack of communication: “Eververse could use some comms to clear the air on exactly what we should expect from the store. Pricing, availability, prospective schedules for purchasing, etc. Clear the air and lay it all out for us.”

This surprising turn of events follows August’s State of the Game which left players divided, as Bungie promised revamps to PvP but effectively abandoned Gambit.