Destiny 2 players slam technical issues as shooter starts to creak

Destiny 2 has been around since 2017 after Bungie shifted players from the 2014 original, but in more than seven years of service, there have been some significant growing pains.

With every expansion and seasonal update, Bungie has piled additional systems, currencies, and features onto a game that launched on the last console generation, and the pressure is starting to show.

While Destiny’s subreddit is never without a technical complaint or two, there seem to be more posts than ever bemoaning the game’s current state.

Destiny 2 fans revolt over deluge of bugs

One post on the game’s subreddit claimed that, after leaving a PvP match due to audio issues, they received a Crucible suspension.

“I got put in a suspension from Crucible because I left yet ANOTHER match due to my audio not working. No sound except for random health regen, and the respawn button,” they said in a sentiment echoed by numerous other Guardians.

While some players suggested being in a menu when loading into the game was the possible cause and offered potential resolutions to this, others believed such problems shouldn’t still be an issue after years of occurrence.

Some players straight up declared their intentions of taking their time and money elsewhere, “Just quit. This game doesn’t deserve your dedication, playtime, and hard-earned money. Next.”

Destiny’s bugs have come under increased scrutiny this month after Bungie accidentally handed out the Event Card for The Dawning to all players for free. The contentious microtransaction has never been fully embraced by many in the community, but Bungie walked back the rollout to ensure it was a paid offering again.

It’s worth noting that Bungie saw huge layoffs in 2024 as the company cited “rising costs of development” and “industry shifts as well as enduring economic conditions,” meaning the team there is smaller than it would have been around when The Final Shape was released, which could be a factor as to why more bugs are appearing these days.