Destiny 2 players slam redemption arc for ‘viscerally hated’ character in Act 3

Destiny 2’s Revenant Act 3 is here, and while the dust hasn’t quite settled yet in terms of rebuilding the player numbers from last Summer, fans can now nab the Slayer’s Fang Exotic.

While the new Void Shotgun is great, not everyone is happy with the episode’s story, with one particularly disgruntled Guardian taking to Reddit to say, “Hey Bungie, not every character needs a f******* redemption arc.”

The post, which focuses on the story of Eramis, Kell of Darkness, points out how Bungie has made a habit of turning enemies into friends in recent years, even when those characters don’t necessarily deserve a redemption arc.

While our alliance with Savathun was a fractious one, the House of Light and the Blue Legion of Empress Caiatl have become key pillars of the game’s narrative in the last few seasons — but for some, rehabilitating Eramis is a step too far.

Eramis’ redemption arc hasn’t gone down well

Upset by the conclusion of Revenant, where Eramis is chosen by the Echo following Fikrul’s death, the post questions how, “one so viscerally hated by almost the entire community,” could get a redemption arc.

“Who’s been writing this s***? The story feels like it’s been ripped from a s**tty anime with 30-50 word long titles,” OP continued, displeased by how things worked out.

“I honestly would have been happier if she broke out of her imprisonment and then we fought her for the Shard of the Traveler. Then at the very least I wouldn’t be asking myself what the f**k we’re doing just letting her go,” they concluded, with this highly critical post going to attract well over 1,000 upvotes.

Many players agreed, with the most upvoted reply joking that Oryx, the Taken King, will get his own redemption arc next episode.

Others are hoping Eramis eventually gets her comeuppance with Mithrax currently cursed, potentially leading to a clash of ideologies between the two. Speaking of Mithrax, some fans felt his character development was “ripped from him,” undermining years of narrative setup.

If you’re relatively new to Destiny and need some backstory, Eramis has a vendetta against The Traveler, having been there when it abandoned Riis in what The Fallen call ‘The Whirlwind’.

Bungie Eramis served as the main antagonist of the Beyond Light expansion.

She aimed to reunite The Fallen under the House of Salvation banner, which saw her become the primary antagonist of Beyond Light. She imbued her minions with The Darkness before we froze her at the end of the campaign, but later escaped and worked for the Witness to secure the Warmind and turn Rasputin’s weapons against The Last City.

In short, she’s bad news, but in true Destiny fashion, “the enemy of my enemy is my friend,” and we’ve teamed with her in recent months to take on Fikrul and his Scorn. Yet fans seem to just want a true antagonist again, especially now that The Witness has been defeated.