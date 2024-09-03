Destiny 2 players slam lack of “long-term plan” as population falls dramatically

Destiny 2 players concerned by the game’s dwindling population have attributed the shrink to a lack of clear vision from Bungie.

After enjoying a huge popularity surge in June 2024 due to The Final Shape’s release, figures have nosedived in the months following. Per Steam Charts, average player numbers for August came to rest at 35,746. By comparison, June had more than triple that total at 123,023.

Drop-offs in active players following an unpopular expansion launch – as was the case for Lightfall – aren’t an uncommon occurrence for Destiny 2, but the situation here is different. The Final Shape received acclaim from critics and fans alike when it dropped, so what’s the cause this time around?

According to players, a lack of clear vision from Bungie is to blame.

Steam Charts Destiny 2’s active player numbers on Steam have more than halved since The Final Shape released.

On September 2, content creator Aztecross released a video attributing Destiny 2’s fall-off to a lack of clear direction from Bungie, prompting many to agree on Reddit.

“Cross is right. Low sentiment right now is probably directly tied to the lack of an announced future”, the thread’s author began, adding “I think it’s because, for the first time since the release of Shadowkeep, we have no communicated long-term plan for Destiny 2.”

“100% why I’ve stopped playing”, came another. “Sad too, because Final Shape felt rejuvenating. The second the restructure and no future expansions were announced, I fell off.”

Following news of mass layoffs, multiple reports of Bungie scrapping Destiny 2’s annual expansion model surfaced. The developer hasn’t commented on this and it remains unconfirmed.

“It’s definitely had an impact on me. Why chase weapons and all that when there might not be any content to use it on?” the discourse continued.

While true that uncertainty lingers ahead for Destiny 2, it’s already known that two additional Episodes, Revenant and Heresy, will follow Echoes. Beyond that lies Frontiers, though besides the name, it’s unclear what, exactly, this update will entail.