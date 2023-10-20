Destiny 2 players slam Haunted Lost Sectors for “cringe” dialogue

While playing Haunted Lost Sectors during Festival of the Lost, Destiny 2 players haven’t been able to help but find this year’s dialogue extremely annoying with Immaru being to blame.

Haunted Lost Sectors are an important feature in Festival of the Lost. They let players convert Spectral Pages into Manifested Pages which are required to progress various parts of the event.

Opinions on the new holiday event have been mixed with criticisms accusing Bungie of not listening to feedback and utilizing problematic microtransactions.

Now another complaint has been sent Bungie’s way with player being unhappy about the new dialogue in Haunted Lost Sectors that Guardians have gone so far as to label “cringe” and “awkward.”

Everyone hates Immaru’s inclusion in Destiny 2 Haunted Lost Sectors

Annoyed by the dialogue a Destiny 2 player posted on Reddit: “Immaru made me turn off my dialogue for the first time in this entire game.”

“Seriously who thought it was a good idea to have him spam dialogue on every headless one killed in the instance?” the post continued questioning why Bungie has made Immaru so repetitive.

Introduced in The Witch Queen DLC, Immaru is Savathun’s Ghost. He is known for being snarky and not showing others much respect, constantly mocking those around him. Although his character is liked by some members of the community the same cannot be said of his involvement in the Haunted Lost Sectors.

“His dialogue is cringe, and repeated it’s even worse lmao the lines where he’s reaction to what Eido is saying from previous years and she just carries on her dialogue lol what is his character direction? Villain in the Care Bears universe if that universe existed in 1940s Brooklyn?” one player posted blasting Immaru’s overall design.

Another Guardian responded: “Very funny that they didn’t record any new lines for Eido or Glint, so Immaru’s lines are just awkwardly shoved between existing dialogue. Haunted Sectors feel so weird when there’s 3 different characters just spewing lines every few seconds without acknowledging one another.”

Others compared Immaru’s dialogue to one of Destiny’s least popular characters replying “Luckily I already knew how to turn off the dialogue because of Nimbus,” and “He’s nearing Nimbus levels of cringe.”

With Haunted Lost Sectors being returning content Bungie likely wanted to make it more relevant to Season of the Witch by involving Immaru. Unfortunately, the Destiny 2 community doesn’t seem overly convinced that that has been done well.