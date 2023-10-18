Destiny 2 players slam Festival of the Lost for “exact same issues” from previous events

The Festival of the Lost is now underway in Destiny 2 and players are not happy, with many voicing their anger at the lack of changes from previous editions of the event.

Destiny 2 is in a tough spot at the moment, with a lull before the current expansion draws to a close at the beginning of 2024.

With The Final Shape set to release on February 27, 2024, one of the major things the player base has to look forward to are the time-limited holiday events. The Festival of the Lost is the latest, with the Halloween-themed celebration set to run until the weekly reset on November 7.

Unfortunately for developer Bungie, players are taking to social media to voice their discontent with the current state of the holiday offering.

2023’s Festival of the Lost retains major issues from previous years

Bungie Destiny 2 players are upset at the lack of changes to this year’s event

In a post on Reddit, one user took their complaints to the Destiny community at large, saying: “Did y’all really just ignore all of the feedback regarding last year’s FotL and ship it anyway..? These are all the exact same issues that plagued last year’s FotL.”

Specifically, the player cited the hard cap on the number of Headless Ones that can spawn. This becomes an issue as it throttles the number of Manifested Pages players can earn if they are idling, waiting for a new spawn.

Additionally, players are forced to wear the Festival of the Lost mask to earn rewards, in turn stopping players from running builds that revolve around Exotic headgear (like Assassin’s Cowl Hunter builds.)

Others were quick to agree with the OP as they lamented Bungie seemingly ignoring their major complaints from previous years, with one saying: “Bungie does not care. If they did, we would not still be baking cookies for the 5th year in a row during The Dawning. These events simply exist to give a bump in Eververse revenue for the month they fall in.”

Destiny 2 will inevitably see an immense bump in popularity as it exits the Lightfall era, but current issues are eroding goodwill in the meantime. The developer has to make radical changes to get dedicated players back, with only The Dawning left to come this year.