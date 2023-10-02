Destiny 2 players slam “Eager Edgelords” for ruining Crota’s End

Destine 2 players have become frustrated by Guardians using Eager Edge during Crota’s End to try and speedrun the opening Lamps encounter throwing the raid for their team.

Crota’s End has proven popular since its arrival with many praising its difficulty and fun rework of a Destiny classic. Although the final boss plays a big part in that difficulty it’s not the section that Guardians are having difficulty completing.

Instead, it’s The Abyss encounter – often called Lamps – which is causing problems. The premise is that the raid team is dropped into a dark area and needs to traverse between these lamps to clear their Weight of Darkness debuff.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, the lamps explode after just a few seconds so it’s important to stick together, but not everyone in Destiny 2 is a team player opting instead to rely on solo movement techs to rush ahead.

Destiny 2 Crota’s End encounter ruined by Eager Edge sweats

A frustrated Destiny 2 player posted on Reddit expressing their irritation claiming “‘Wannabe sweats are making Lamps the hardest Crota encounter.”

The post elaborated: “Could really do with not having to fight against Eager Edge speedrunners leaving everyone behind and refusing to communicate then acting like everyone else is the problem after they Eager Edge into a hole or die from holding the chalice when they’re the only one three lamps ahead.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Got no qualms with giving the speedrun strat a few tries if everyone’s on the same page about it. Got a lot of qualms with that one Eager Edgelord who doesn’t seem to understand that you can’t actually solo the encounter,” the top-voted reply responded.

Another like-minded player replied: “The problem is that those players are just stupid and doesn’t understand the speedruns they watch. Speedrunners (or any sweat trying to go slightly faster) would understand the encounter mechanics and would know that simply running forward alone is worthless.”

Article continues after ad

Others criticized how these speedrunners do more damage than good: “People will take an hour trying to do the ‘fast’ way, even though they could slow down and get it done in 10 [minutes].”

Article continues after ad

Not everyone agreed though: “I’m surprised that these comments would have you believe that absolutely nobody is getting Eager Edge to work. Sure some people fall into holes, but like 75% of the time we’ll still get it on the first try and it’s much faster than waiting at every lamp.”

Article continues after ad

Eager Edge is a mobility perk exclusive to the 30th Anniversary swords that lets Destiny 2 players launch forward after swinging. It is often used in speedrunning strategies to skip long sections but can be problematic if used incorrectly.