Destiny 2 players should visit Xur before this versatile Fusion Rifle is gone

A Fusion Rifle first added to Destiny 2 way back in Season of Arrivals and otherwise unavailable outside of vendor rotations is up for grabs from Xur, and it’s worth spending your spare Strange Coins on it before he leaves on August 20.

Hollow Words is a rarity in the current meta in that its perk pool hasn’t been curated with a specific area of the sandbox in mind.

Instead, its possible rolls lend incredibly well to both PvP and PvE. However, the version being peddled by everyone’s favorite Agent of the Nine shines brightest in The Crucible, where it remains a good option years after its initial release.

Xur’s Hollow Words roll for August 16-20

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Hammer-Forged Rifling Magazine: Enhanced Battery

Enhanced Battery Perk 1: Killing Wind

Killing Wind Perk 2: Backup Plan

Backup Plan Masterwork: Handling

For PvP, where Range and Charge Time are king on Fusion Rifles, this iteration of Hollow Words has everything a Guardian could ask for. Hammer-Forged Rifling’s in-built +10 buff to the former pairs incredibly well with every subsequent perk.

Between them, Killing Wind and Backup Plan provide boosts to every stat after a kill and for a short period after swapping to Hollow Words respectively. With both active, you’ll be able to easily counter Shotgun enthusiasts running Someday or Compass Rose, which are both dominating the current PvP meta.

The Handling Masterwork, while weaker compared to Range or Charge Time, is still a valuable boon for run-and-gun playstyles and pairs well with mid-range Kinetic weapons like 180 RPM Hand Cannons.

Alternatively, the Fusion makes for an incredible fallback for Scout or Pulse Rifle users being rushed by the opposition. It can reliably down enemy Guardians in one burst, giving them no time to react or escape.

If you hoarded your original Hollow Words drops from Season of Arrivals, be sure to pull any with Liquid Coils, Vorpal Weapon, or Lead From Gold out of the Vault. All three are fantastic options for those looking for a PvE alternative.

For other top meta picks for Destiny 2 during Episode: Echoes, check out our breakdowns of Bold Endings and Fortunate Star.