Destiny 2 players share hopes for Frontiers Raid after Salvation’s Edge “nightmare”

Destiny 2 is in a strange spot right now. While the player count is dwindling, player sentiment is torn between a feeling of letting go and wanting Bungie to fix the game.

2025 could be pivotal for the sci-fi looter shooter, with the roadmap promising not one, but two expansions, interspersed with a host of free content.

It’s a bold break from tradition, but as we hurtle toward the next pair of expansions, collectively dubbed ‘Frontiers’, fans have taken to the game’s subreddit to make their voices heard when it comes to raid design for the next chapter.

Destiny 2 players want a more accessible raid in Frontiers

One passionate poster kicked things off by waxing lyrical about the “fitting end” to the Light and Darkness Saga that was Salvation’s Edge.

Arguably Bungie’s most devilishly challenging raid to date, it set up the post-campaign Excision mission, but it seems some players would have preferred an easier ride — or at least something a little less complex.

“The issue is that Bungie shouldn’t be barred from making more difficult or aspirational content, but if that’s the only source of said content in a year, then it needs more reasonable approachability and lasting incentive to play,” the post suggests.

“Even some of the most enthusiastic [Salvation’s Edge] fans I’ve spoken to would admit it’s a pain to teach, and this reflects greatly in its completion metrics,” they continued before elaborating, “I’m not saying every raid should be like RoN [Root of Nightmares], which had its own issues, but I feel the middle ground of a raid like DSC/Vow/King’s Fall should be the desired target going forward.”

Bungie Root of Nightmares received criticism for being too easy, but Salvation’s Edge may have gone too far the other way.

They’re not alone, either: “That fourth encounter is both the best and worst encounter they have ever designed. It is a nightmare to teach that sh*t”, the thread’s most upvoted reply added, while another suggested Salvation’s Edge “actively punishes” players attempting it for the first time.

While there are other, older Raids, they can be intimidating to new players without a sherpa, and sherpas don’t have a lot of incentive to keep helping players through them. After all, it’s a lot of work and by no means the best way to farm loot from any encounter.

Destiny 2 is chock-full of endgame activities for players right now, between raids and dungeons, but if you’re using LFG to find a party, Salvation’s Edge feels like an exercise in futility at times. Here’s hoping Bungie can find that middle ground that’s just right for experienced and newer Guardians alike.

