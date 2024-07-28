Destiny 2 players question “missed opportunity” with Prismatic Titan

The addition of the Prismatic subclass vastly changed all three of Destiny 2‘s classes, but Titan arguably came out of the meta reshuffle with the least credit. Players have identified why this might be, claiming Bungie missed a major opportunity when designing Prismatic.

In a post on Reddit, one user claimed that Prismatic Titan could have been improved significantly by including the Throwing Hammer ability. They cited the reliance on Consecration and a lack of Jolt options as the main reasons behind this.

Throwing Hammer, or Bonk Hammer as it’s colloquially known in the community, has long been a staple for Titan players. Though nerfs over the last year ended its dominance, it remains a very popular part of the Titan toolkit.

Many responses to the post were in agreement. One said, “Not having the bonk hammer on Prismatic Titan was the biggest disappointment of Final Shape. I was looking forward to maining Titan this expansion specifically because I was hoping Prismatic would give us the freedom to bonk, which was literally the only thing I wanted.”

Another added, “It should be a criminal offense to show us the “provocative art” of the titan holding a throwing hammer and diamond lance and then NOT having it be an option lol. And no Hammer of Sol and Consecration don’t count.”

Others felt that the major issue was that other classes were too strong, rather than Titan not having enough options. One said, “Yeah, and meanwhile, Prismatic Hunter has two melees that can be fully reset instantly (Combination Blow with dodge and Threaded Spike on Perfect Catch) without any cooldown at all.”

Though balancing changes will continue to roll out, the likelihood of a Prismatic Bonk Titan remains relatively slim. That said, there are some competent alternatives, and Titans have improved since the initial meta saw them almost entirely locked out of the Salvation’s Edge Race to World First.