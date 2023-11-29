Destiny 2 players protest new Starter Pack with hilarious tags

Destiny 2‘s new Starter Pack is causing huge outrage in the community, and fans are cleverly warning newcomers interested in purchasing the pack.

It’s been a rough few weeks for Bungie, as the studio has been under fire for the massive layoffs committed in October. However, as the saying goes “the show must go on,” as a new season of content released to keep fans held over until the final expansion, which also suffered a massive delay.

For a game that needed a huge win right now, Season of the Wish isn’t looking as hot as Bungie could’ve hoped for, with fans ripping the gameplay content.

Aside from that, a nefarious “Starter Pack” has been making its way through the Destiny community, leaving fans livid.

Aside from the usual drip feed of content Season of the Wish brings, it also brought the Destiny 2 Starter Pack — a way to give newcomers a headstart. For $15, players receive three exotic weapons, three cosmetics, and materials.

This outraged the community for many reasons. Primarily, Destiny is absurdly daunting for new players to jump into. Along with that, this bundle can be viewed as a “pay-to-win” scheme or a desperate money grab.

In the spirit of being guiding lights to newcomers, some fans have taken to Destiny 2’s Steam Page to tag the product. A few user tags include “Capitalism,” “Crime,” and “Psychological Horror.”

Many have voiced that the Starter Pack feels actively deceptive. The weapons included aren’t even in the meta, the cosmetics are as they imply, and the materials can easily be earned.

If you take it a step further, most of Destiny 2’s DLC is still sold for top dollar, most of which have been vaulted. However, the Steam community banding together is an absolute win for the scene, as they look to stand against devious “newcomer” points of entry.

Time will tell how Bungie handles this season, but if this is how the seven-month season starts, don’t hold your breath Guardians.