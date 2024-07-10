Destiny 2 players praise major change to story content in future Episodes

Bungie has announced a major change to the availability of story content in future Destiny 2 Episodes and players are ecstatic.

Following a stream on July 9 that provided details on what to expect from Episode: Echoes Act 2, the developer subsequently clarified on Reddit that it intends to shake up how narrative beats are delivered in Episode: Revenant.

Similar to Destiny 2’s retired Seasons, story progress is time-gated by weekly resets in Echoes. Beginning with Revenant, Guardians will have the option of completing an entire Act in one sitting instead of being forced to wait a week for the next segment if they so wish.

“Our goal is to give players an opportunity to play at their own pace. We’ll be monitoring the feedback when these changes go live,” Bungie stated before signposting that Echoes’ remaining two Acts will retain “weekly story beats.”

Episode: Revenant will focus on the Scorn and their leader, Fikrul

Reception to the shake-up was majorly positive, with responses on the thread praising the freedom of choice Revenant will afford.

“Super happy to see this change. I know some players don’t like stretches without new content, but I think endgame challenges are enough to keep people coming back week to week,” said one user.

“Great news. Needlessly dragging out content was stupid to begin with,” came another reply, adding “If people finish it in a day, they’ll find something else to grind for.”

“This is fantastic news. These are the kind of formula changes I think most people were looking for,” came another. “It allows bingers to binge and others to take it at their own pace.”

It’s worth reiterating that Bungie is treating this as a trial run of sorts. If feedback received after Revenant’s release indicates a preference for bite-sized weekly drops of story content, it’s possible that Episode: Heresy‘s format could return to what Guardians have now.