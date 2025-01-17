Destiny 2 players praise Kell’s Vengeance as Episode Revenant ends with a bang

Destiny 2 Episode Revenant Act 3 has finally started to right the ship for Bungie’s long-running loot shooter. The latest content drop has been well received, introducing the new Slayer’s Fang shotgun and the Exotic mission Kell’s Fall that rewards it.

What you may not have seen is the Kell’s Vengeance activity. It’s a battle against the resurrected Skolas (originally introduced in Destiny 1’s House of Wolves expansion), which includes an extremely rare emblem.

The hard-fought battle has drawn plaudits from the Destiny community on Reddit, with players saying it helps the game’s second episode end with a long-needed victory.

Kell’s Vengeance is a massive hit with Guardians

Posting on r/DestinyTheGame, a thoroughly impressed Guardian praised Kell’s Vengeance for several reasons: the lack of Champions, the level of challenge, the fact it can be done solo, and the exclusive emblem and ship, with the only caveat being Fikrul getting overshadowed by the return of Skolas.

Mind you, given that Skolas can be defeated and then resurrected again as an invincible boss, this is a fitting return for one of the most powerful Kells in Fallen history.

“Most fun activity they’ve made in either episode,” one player replied, while another went further saying, “This downplays it a little lol, it’s actually enjoyable full stop, not just enjoyable compared to this year’s terrible content.”

It even had people who would have otherwise been disinterested changing their plans: “There’s a ship for doing it? Well, guess I have something meaningful to do this week lol,” responded one such player, ready to grind the mission.

Admittedly, some other users were less keen: “It’s a one-and-done clear,” pointing to recycled mechanics as the reason why they weren’t overly inspired, but this is still a relatively minor complaint by Destiny standards.

The reality is that most people love this new activity, which is great given the game’s recent woes. It’s no secret that Destiny 2’s player count is dropping off, so it’s nice to see Bungie getting its flowers at last, especially after they banned a new wave of cheaters last week.

Those are two genuine back-to-back wins. Hopefully, this propels the looter shooter into a renaissance of sorts, but we’ll have to wait and see if that’s the case. In the meantime, be sure to check out which of the game’s subclasses is getting a much-needed buff in Episode Heresy, as well as a great Void Warlock build to use with Slayer’s Fang.