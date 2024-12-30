Destiny 2 players make surprising Dawning request to Bungie as Christmas event winds down

It’s a strange time to be a Destiny 2 player right now. Christmas has come and gone, but The Dawning is still here, while Episode Revenant has seen a sharp decline in player numbers, which has some fearing for the future of the franchise.

Act 3 is due to land on January 7, closing out the second Episode, as we approach the final Episode in the run-up to Heresy.

In this in-between period, some players have made a surprising request to Bungie to extend The Dawning by another week. This may sound like a strange request given Christmas is behind us, but they have their reasons.

Players want The Dawning to stick around for one more week

Given how players have often tended to want events like The Dawning to be over more quickly, or choose not to engage with them at all given they’re relatively unchanged in years, it’s not a request we’ve heard often.

However, posting over on the Destiny subreddit, one player pointed out that December 31 to January 6 is a “dead week,” with there being no scheduled content to fill the void.

“I could really use some more Bright Dust and some more boxes to open for the Zavala emblem,” they explained, pushing for Bungie to extend the winter event.

They continued, “Plus, I have like 800 [Dawning Spirit] that I’d like to use to focus some more weapons (instead of wasting boxes on getting the emblems).”

This sentiment proved surprisingly popular, with others describing this as a potentially “goodwill gesture,” and another begging, “Please Bungie, let me make my stupid Sanguine Alchemy build,” referencing their hunt for an Avalanche god roll.

Another user pointed out that, due to Bungie accidentally giving away the Event Pass for free and then blocking progress on it, some players are a whole week behind completing the event. Given this, it would be courteous of Bungie to extend the event to give those impacted the chance to catch up.

Sadly, it’s unlikely they’ll get their wish. With tomorrow being New Year’s Eve and many of Bungie’s team still away from work for the holiday period, there’s a good chance the next week after the weekly reset will remain barren.

Looking forward to Act 3 of Episode 2? Don’t forget that if you’re at the end of your season pass, you’re better off holding off on claiming seasonal challenges until Act 3 starts.