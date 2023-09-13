Destiny 2 players lash out as Bungie resells old season pass items for “ridiculous” prices

Destiny 2 players have lashed out at Bungie after content from previous season passes was brought back to the store for high amounts of silver.

Ever since Seasons were introduced in Destiny 2 back in 2018 with Season of the Forge, these limited-time offerings would present players with content that would only exist for a limited time, as well as a battle pass that rewarded players with items and cosmetics.

Players would get insane bang for their buck when progressing through the battle pass, but they’d need to play consistently in order to reap all the rewards. Anyone who purchases the battle pass and misses out on the rewards isn’t able to gather any more experience for that pass, meaning once it’s gone, it’s gone for good.

That is until Bungie re-introduced several items from previous season passes into the paid Eververse store. And players are not too happy about the pricing.

Destiny 2 players lash out after battle pass cosmetics placed back in store

Investigative players discovered that the items on offer in the Eververse store which used to cost $10 USD now cost approximately $89 USD if you want the sets on all characters. Many players expressed their willingness to buy the cosmetics if they weren’t priced at such a high cost.

“Damn, inflation really hit hard. I would have gladly paid 10/15 bucks to get things I missed in a previous season, but this is ridiculous.” the post reads.

Players did note that they could purchase the items for the standard bundle price, meaning players weren’t being charged more if they had missed out. Regardless, it definitely left a bad taste in player’s mouths.

“My only gripe is if someone either had earned and not claimed or had owned the season and not leveled up. If you simply didn’t play then or didn’t buy the season then it’s whatever you never were going to get it anyway.” they claimed.

“Yeah, did a double-take when I looked at the Silver costs, holy crap what a ripoff. I was expecting the Finisher/Emote/Ornament to be in a bundle for 1,500 Silver. I. Was. Wrong.

GUESS YOU HAD TO BE THERE…” another exclaimed.

It’s unlikely these prices will change despite the backlash, meaning players who missed out on the cosmetics will just have to purchase it the old-fashioned way.