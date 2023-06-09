Destiny 2 players grieve the loss of TWAB after 7 year run: “Press F for TWAB”

Destiny 2 players are mourning the loss of their beloved developer blog TWAB after Bungie rebranded the posts to This Week in Destiny.

Bungie is arguably one of the most communicative and open teams out there. With a Twitter account dedicated to dev insights and news, Bungie likes to keep its players informed about all the upcoming changes in their game. This often comes in many forms, whether it be in videos explaining the newest expansion, or even simple tweets informing players about maintenance.

However, one of Bungie’s most iconic forms of communication has to be its TWAB. This Week at Bungie or (TWAB) for short was a weekly blog post by the developers that gave insight into what was happening for Destiny 2. This could range from plans for the game itself to various social initiatives Bungie partakes in from time to time. This post has become a favorite of Destiny 2 players, with many waiting for its release week by week, often spamming F5 in anticipation.

Unfortunately for fans of the weekly TWAB, Bungie’s announcement of their new IP Marathon has resulted in a name change for the blog. This Week at Bungie has been officially renamed to This Week in Destiny (TWID). It’s a seismic shift, we know.

Bungie replaces TWAB with This Week in Destiny

In the most recent TWAB (now TWID), Bungie revealed that the name change was done to reflect the more Destiny-specific info that was shared there.

“Starting today, the weekly Destiny blog will be named This Week in Destiny. As you may have noticed already, each week’s blog post will be announced on official Destiny social channels rather than on Bungie’s channels, and we’ll continue to drop the occasional standalone blog with in-depth details and insights from the dev team. “

Destiny 2 players were naturally heartbroken, mourning the loss of their beloved TWAB.

“Where were you when TWAB was kill?” one comment echoed.

Other players disagreed with the new name, talking about how much better TWAB flowed.

“So I speak for everyone when I say we’re just gonna keep calling it the TWAB, right?” the commenter stated.

Despite player reception, this change marks a momentous occasion in the history of Destiny, with the retirement of the TWAB after 7 long years. It seems that the TWID is here, and here to stay.