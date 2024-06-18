Destiny 2 players frustrated by Ritual Pathfinder’s “baffling” shortcomings

The arrival of The Final Shape brought with it a ton of new systems for Destiny 2 players to learn and use. One of the most important is the Pathfinder tree, but fans aren’t happy with its current implementation, with many calling on Bungie for major changes.

At the time of writing, there are two distinct Pathfinder trees in Destiny 2. The first tasks players with completing activities in the new Pale Heart location, with rewards at the end. Most are happy with this as a new method of direction for pursuing specific goals.

The other is Ritual Pathfinder, which has been designed to act as a direct replacement for Crucible, Vanguard and Gambit bounties. It’s this which is causing significant consternation among players, with many taking to social media to express their disappointment.

In a post on Reddit, one player claimed the Ritual Pathfinder tree is “fighting itself,” thanks to many perceived internal contradictions.

The chief complaints are twofold. The first is that it is a single tree that requires players to jump between activity types. This is in direct contradiction to the streak system where Destiny rewards Guardians for farming one of Strikes, Crucible and Gambit.

The other major gripe is that it doesn’t solve many of the issues with bounties, other than having to return to the Tower regularly. Many were quick to agree with the original post, with one saying, “I just think it’s baffling with how stark the contrast is between Ritual Pathfinder and Pale Heart Pathfinder.

“Pale Heart Pathfinder is awesome. The rewards are worth the grind and I get most of the nodes done by simply running Overthrow, which is a great activity to run.”

Another added, “I was mostly fine with it until I hit the final node on the ritual PF with an objective of ‘kill 150 taken enemies in playlist strikes’, since it’s a random chance you’ll get one, and no way that you can kill that many in one go.”

There are several options on the table for Destiny 2’s Pathfinder system moving forward. Bungie could split the activity types into separate trees, eliminating many of the issues that players are encountering. With three episodes set to play out over the next year, there will be further iterations before long.