Destiny 2 players frustrated as game has yet more server downtime during weekend

Destiny 2 was plagued by further server issues over the weekend, with the game going offline for hours.

Destiny 2 has been having a rough go of it recently. Bungie and the players have had a contentious relationship of late, with issues from the seasonal content model, the state of PvP, and the game’s stability being at the forefront of the conversation.

This also comes after a disappointing expansion in the form of Lightfall, meaning the player base, while as large as ever, feels disgruntled. This is not helped by consistent server issues that have plagued the game throughout Season of the Deep.

Article continues after ad

That issue reared its head again this weekend, as the game was brought down for maintenance again. This was due to a rise in Weasel and Chicken errors that Bungie was investigating.

In a Tweet, Bungie Help stated:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

As of the time of writing, a tweet confirming the game was back up has not been made. However, from our testing, we were able to login 11 hours after this was tweeted (though were met with Contacting Destiny warnings too.)

Article continues after ad

Server downtime continues to plague Destiny 2 players

Understandably, the community is not pleased with Destiny 2 struggles for connectivity. One user on Reddit said: “This is getting a little frustrating. I’ve been planning this weekend and last to have 2-3h available to solo flawless the new dungeon. Last weekend the errors caused issues that booted me during the dungeon to”

Another slammed the downtime, saying: “No need to call it emergency it’s pretty routine”. “So I guess I shouldn’t start a trials game?”, said another, who was trying to play Trials as the competitive mode was granting bonus progress this weekend.

Article continues after ad

Bungie has acknowledged these issues in a recent thread, explaining the maintenance and server issues. The developer said that players could expect the situation to “steadily improve” over the next few weeks. It seems there’s still some distance to go to return to regular stability. Here’s hoping it all comes together soon.