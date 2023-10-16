Destiny 2 players foresee major issue with upcoming economy rework

Season 23 will see big reworks to the economy introduced but Destiny 2 players are concerned that the upcoming changes will make farming ritual weapons harder to get than ever before.

With Destiny 2’s economy set to receive some big changes, concerns about how balanced and grindy it will be are beginning to surface.

Alongside the removal of Legendary Shards, Bungie is also changing how much it will cost to focus weapons and armor at vendors.

The confirmed changes to ritual gear focusing are as follows:

Article continues after ad

Focusing Type S22 Cost S23 Cost Standard Ritual Weapons 1 3 Standard Ritual Armor 1 3 Legacy Ritual Weapons 2 (First time costs 5) 5 Legacy Ritual Armor 1 (First time costs 3) 5 Iron Banner Weapons 1 5 Nightfall Weapons 1 5 Trials Weapons 1 5

Although Bungie has confirmed more engram sources will be introduced there are still concerns that these changes will make farming good rolls much more time-consuming.

Article continues after ad

Destiny 2 ritual focusing economy changes has players worried

While investigating the economy behind ritual engrams, one Guardian hypothesized that the economy changes impacting focusing next season could see players face a brutal grind.

“I reset the vanguard rank once, and on the way to getting between 0-10000 reputation points I got 37 vanguard engrams,” the post opened before continuing “37 engrams, 17 of which are rewards for leveling up the rank and 20 for random completion drops, which I could focus on 37 weapons, in the next season I would need 5 engrams to focus on a specific weapon…”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

This drastic change in the game’s economy will mean players will only be able to receive a fraction of the weapons they currently can when focusing ritual weapons.

Article continues after ad

Many joined in showing their discontent with the planned changes: “Yeah they’re really robbing Peter to pay Paul here. Vaulting Shards to reduce cost, aka investment, on new players while increasing engram cost, aka investment, is just a big backfire…”

“They’re robbing everyone and dressing it up in PR speak to try to obfuscate it. This has never been about helping new players, it’s about nerfing the typical player,” another Guardian declared.

Article continues after ad

The changes even have some players planning to stockpile engrams: “What I’ll do is just horde all my engrams during next season until Bungie takes a few steps back with that 5 engram focus requirement. I’m sure we’ll be seeing quite a lot of negative feedback regarding the cost from both casuals and vets.”

Article continues after ad

When announcing these changes Bungie stated that its goal is to make focusing more accessible to new and returning players. However, without substantial modifications to engram drop rates ritual focusing is set to become more demanding than ever.