Destiny 2 players discover overlooked bonus effects of anti-Champion mods

Whilst comparing the three anti-Champion mods, Destiny 2 players uncovered some often overlooked aspects of each mod that give them more use than just stunning Champions.

Looking to improve enemy diversity, Champions were first added in Shadowkeep primarily appearing in weekly Nightfalls and Lost Sectors. They come in three variants: Barrier, Overload, and Unstoppable.

These unique combatants are much stronger than their regular counterparts and must be stunned before taking them down. To stun a Champion a suitable ability, Exotic weapon, or weapon buffed by the seasonal Artifact must be used.

However, many fans are now discovering that these anti-Champion mods offer additional effects giving them even more utility than first thought.

Destiny 2’s anti-Champion mods have additional uses

Looking to figure out exactly how anti-Champion mods function, one Reddit post opened, “If I’m not mistaken, Anti-Barrier is the most useful of the three champ mods in non-champ combat.”

The thread then elaborated, “The simple fact that it slices through non-elemental shields is something that’s under appreciated. Unstop might ‘stagger’ an enemy for 1 sec, and even if Overload does something, neither is as useful in the majority of situations.”

Not wholly agreeing with OP, one player explained the additional effects of anti-Overload mods, “Overload reduces enemy dmg by 25% and stops there ability like teleport happening often.”

Others then revealed that anti-Overload rounds also, “stop some enemies from performing some special attacks,” and “stops ability regen in pvp for a few seconds.”

Not forgetting the anti-Unstoppable mod, another Destiny 2 player pointed out, “Unstop rounds will reveal wyvern crit spots [if I remember correctly],” as well as providing “explosive rounds,” without any extra effort required.

The consensus amongst Guardians is that while anti-Barrier mods seem the most useful outside of Champion combat, anti-Overload mods are more impactful in the hands of a skilled player. Anti-Unstoppable is the weakest of the three but still has some additional uses.