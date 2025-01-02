Destiny 2 players demand Xur changes from Bungie as current system “doesn’t make any sense”

Destiny 2 has been through a lot of changes in more than seven years, but while we’ve seen new locations, weapons, activities, and core systems layered on top, Xur himself hasn’t really changed a great deal.

The tentacle-faced vendor of Exotic wares saw a shift to a new format and a permanent location with The Final Shape expansion, but outside of that, he still arrives on Friday, sells items, and vanishes come the Weekly Reset.

This perceived lack of innovation and stagnant design has encouraged some players to suggest Xur could be due a proper rework as part of Bungie’s ambitious 2025 roadmap.

Destiny 2 players want big Xur changes

Given Xur doesn’t exist in perpetuity, that means players are limited in how much they can buy from him each week, especially with some items like Exotic Catalysts costing as much as 71 Strange Coins each.

Irritated by this, one frustrated user shared on r/DestinyTheGame, “Capping Strange Coins at 99 doesn’t make any sense. It rewards players who have more time Friday – Monday and punishes those who have more time to play midweek,” pointing to the fact that once activities rotate, players have to wait for Xur to return.

This post has received over 800 upvotes as of writing and continues to build momentum. It’s clear that the community isn’t entirely happy with Xur’s design, with replies pushing Bungie to have the Exotic vendor’s inventory still rotate on a Friday but for him to also stick around for the entire week.

This core change would mean Guardians still have a motive to log on and see what he has to offer without unfairly punishing players who aren’t able to play during the weekend.

A handful of comments suggested that the Strange Coin cap is in place to ensure veteran players and newcomers don’t end up too far from each other, but that argument doesn’t hold water given how unfriendly the new player experience is – something we covered earlier this week explaining how Bungie can rebuild the player base.

It’ll be interesting to see if Bungie takes any of this feedback into consideration as we head into an unprecedented year, with 2025 being make or break. The studio is moving to deliver two mid-sized expansions, with free seasonal content and major updates all promised.

With Bungie already confirming plans to implement a new “default activity selection screen” called The Portal, it appears nothing in Destiny is sacred, providing hope that even longstanding features like Xur could be given a full-scale revamp if the community cares enough.