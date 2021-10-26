Destiny 2 players demand Bungie copy Fortnite & Warzone for season pass system

Destiny 2’s seasonal system has brought a lot of new content to the game, but it’s not without flaw and Guardians are now questioning why Destiny’s Season Pass doesn’t operate more like the Fortnite and Warzone versions.

The Season Pass model is an integral part of Destiny 2 free-to-play strategy. Each season provides a chance to bring new content, weapons, and cosmetics to the game, keeping things fresh every few months so that players don’t tire out.

From the outside, it seems like a hit: the new version of Trials of Osiris that arrived in Season of the Lost broke matchmaking records in the fourth year of the game’s existence. That’s not to say that it’s perfect though, and players are highlighting the problems with the current version of the pass ahead of The Witch Queen’s arrival in February of 2021.

These concerns have been mounting since that announcement, but u/ThatGuyFromTheM0vie breaks it down in greater detail.

How Destiny 2 could follow Fortnite and Warzone’s lead

One of the biggest shortcomings of the Season Pass is that it doesn’t offer Silver — the game’s main currency — in either the free or paid versions of the pass, when so many of the game’s biggest competitors have done that since day one.

“Almost every multiplayer game these days has a Battle Pass or something similar. Destiny is no exception. However, compared to other games, Destiny’s Battle Pass is incredibly weak. You get a bunch of random garbage—some materials, some glimmer, a couple of weapon rolls you’ll instantly dismantle, a single skin aka an ornament set, and one exotic ornament at level 100.”

This sentiment is echoed by other users in the thread, with the idea of an immediate shake-up being a very popular proposal. One commenter stressed: “The passes aren’t just bad but they’re worse than they once were.”

Another user referenced the upcoming changes to Dungeons and how that affects the balance between paid and free content in Destiny 2: “I think the Dungeon was just a last straw for some people. They ran out of patience.”

The Destiny 2 devs have spent a lot of time answering questions this season, but it remains to be seen if Bungie will actually address this or not.