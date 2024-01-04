Destiny 2 players demand buffs for “terrible” weapon class that’s no longer used

Destiny 2 players are calling for Bungie to buff one of the looter shooter’s weakest weapon types with it having been hit harder by the ammo economy rework than any other class.

In Season 22, Bungie reworked Destiny’s ammo economy removing an unintended feature that made Heavy Ammo bricks drop more commonly when using two Special weapons.

While this allowed more Primary weapons to enter the PvE meta, it also saw Trace Rifles fall out of favor. The once-popular class of laser beam guns are now hardly used outside of specific builds.

These ammo economy changes have had long-lasting effects and now the community is imploring Bungie to buff Trace Rifles.

Destiny 2 community calls for Trace Rifle buff

Questioning the intended role of the laser guns in Season of the Wish, one Guardian posted on Reddit, “In a world where double special has been killed off, who is going to pick a Trace Rifle?”

Elaborating further they continued, “Other than Cenotaph Warlocks. I’m not advocating for Traces to become big boss melters (except maybe Coldheart/Super Agers), but they should at least be a strong option to clear adds. At the moment, they are just Auto Rifles with an ammo limit.”

Agreeing with the post, the most upvoted comment opens, “Traces really need a buff, especially now that Rocket Sidearms are a thing,” before continuing, “Traces just don’t hit hard enough to deal with big targets, but have too little ammo to burn on trash mobs.”

Believing Trace Rifles are currently too niche, another Guardian replied, “The only tolerable ones are exotics and you have to run double special finders and scav and reserve mods leading to a whole build dedicated to a mediocre weapon.”

One of the most scathing responses slammed the laser guns for being “really terrible,” at clearing adds emphasizing how poorly they perform against tankier enemies despite having limited ammo.

Bungie has previously stated that Trace Rifles will be receiving their own mini ammo economy rework. However, that isn’t expected until The Final Shape which following its delay won’t be released until June 2024.