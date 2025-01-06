Destiny 2 players concerned Weightgate could still be a problem but it’s too soon to tell

Destiny 2 players have once more voiced concern over a seeming imbalance in the frequency of certain weapon perk combinations.

In October 2024, following much back and forth between Bungie’s own investigations and data gathered by the community, it emerged that certain weapon perk combos were dropping less than intended.

At the time, the developer confirmed that no systems exist to intentionally make certain weapon perks less likely to appear on a weapon and that the discrepancy was the result of a bug that was ultimately fixed.

As a means of compensating players who had invested time hunting for affected rolls, Bungie distributed several god rolls for free through Destiny 2’s Gunsmith, Banshee-44.

Drop rate Déjà vu

In a January 6 Reddit post, one user documented the perks they received on 104 Adept Rake Angle Glaive drops from running Birthplace of the Vile.

The Strike, in Destiny 2’s Grandmaster rotation until weekly reset on January 7, replaced Liminality on January 2 due to frequent Guitar errors.

By their admittance, the user’s data sample was “relatively small”, making it “difficult to draw definitive conclusions,” but noted that, in their data, Chill Clip rolling on Rake Angle was “relatively less common overall, which may suggest it is less weighted.”

“While the data doesn’t definitively prove weighting, the uneven distribution of combinations strongly suggests some perks and combinations are more favored than others,” they continued.

Numerous responses to the thread’s author stated they had received multiple Rake Angle drops with Chill Clip which, while amounts to anecdotal, could indicate that the former was just extremely unlucky.

While this case is inconclusive either way, players’ lamentations about the game’s technical issues have increased in frequency and will likely continue to be a hot topic into 2025.