Destiny 2 players concerned “flawed” Necrochasm has no place in the meta

The novelty of the new raid Exotic has worn off and now Destiny 2 players are beginning to question if Nechrochasm is worth using over other Exotic weapons or if it simply has no place in the meta.

Season of the Witch saw the arrival of a newly reprised raid, Crota’s End. In addition to revamping encounters and making the raid much more difficult, Bungie also brought back an old Exotic weapon.

Nechochasm is the Exotic gun unique to Crota’s End. It’s a Kinetic Auto Rifle that can trigger explosions perfect for clearing adds. Plus as an AR it can take advantage of the anti-Barrier Champion mod present on Season 22’s artifact.

However, members of the Destiny 2 community are concerned that it has some flaws that make it difficult to recommend using over the competition.

Destiny 2 players not convinced Necrochasm is worth using

Confused by the state of the new Exotic weapon, a Destiny 2 player asked on Reddit: “Why would I use Necrochasm when Osteo Striga exists?”

“Necrochasm is a weapon that lives and dies by its add clear potential. You kill with a headshot, trigger that thrall explosion chain on enemies, and reload that sucker for that 900 RPM goodness,” OP explained, detailing the Necrochasm’s strengths.

The post then compared Necrochasm to another popular Exotic: “Osteo Striga is quite similar but vastly superior. You kill (no headshot required), trigger that poison-spreading chain on enemies, and… that’s it. No reloading required.”

“There is no practical reason to use Necrochasm over Osteo in PVE aside for Champion mods but even then Quicksilver would do better,” one player responded further stressing how Necrochasm struggles against the competition.

It isn’t just the Osteo Striga match-up that has players worried: “…A fully automatic weapon that requires precision kills when Sunshot, Graviton, Osteo and Trinity Ghoul don’t. It’s flawed on a fundamental level IMO and should be buffed to at least its [Destiny 1] counterpart.”

In Destiny 1, Necrochasm was buffed so that its unique trait could trigger from body shots as well as precision shots. However, Destiny 2 reverts this forcing Guardians to once again land precision final blows.

Some replies were less troubled about the Necrochasm’s weaknesses believing it didn’t matter because “90% of the content is braindead easy,” although this response did prompt the counterargument that Raid Exotics should be “some of the best weapons,” since they are endgame loot.

This isn’t the only controversy surrounding the new Exotic, with concerns about how long it takes to unlock Necrochasm’s catalyst also being raised in the Destiny 2 community.