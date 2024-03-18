Destiny 2 players commemorate Lance Reddick’s anniversary with emotional tributes

The Destiny 2 community has paid tribute to Lance Reddick one year after the legendary actor died and his role as Commander Zavala came to an end.

On March 17, 2024, respected actor Lance Reddick died aged 60 shocking the entertainment world. He was known for playing several notable roles across media including Cedric Daniels in The Wire and Sylens in Horizon Zero Dawn.

For Destiny players though Reddick is best known for voicing Commander Zavala, the leader of the Vanguard and representative of the Titan class.

Though Bungie would later announce Lance Reddick’s successor for this role his memory lives on with the looter shooter’s community forever remembering his contributions.

Destiny 2 fans pay tribute to Lance Reddick one year on

Paying tribute to Lance Reddick, a Destiny 2 player shared, “RIP Lance Reddick,” with the post going on to receive over 1,800 upvotes in under 24 hours.

In an emotional message, OP expressed, “Today marks the 1st anniversary of the unfortunate passing of Lance Reddick,” before continuing, “He acted and played this game so well from day 1 of this game until his unfortunate passing. Maybe Bungie will do something in game to commemorate him.”

Others were quick to join in with their own tributes responding, “Pouring out a pack of my favorite blue crayons for the legend. I loved him as a voice actor… Can’t believe it’s been a year already too…”

Another emotional user replied, “Lance’s death hit me, it felt like a good part of my life is over. I played Destiny 1 in Iraq with my BFF. We cleared the Prison of Elders together. It was an escape for me during those years. I feel like Destiny will never be the same. I’m gonna cherish those times as long as my memory holds. RIP Lance, you were a true one.”

Many fans kept their tributes short but sweet with the likes of, “RIP our great Commander. You are dearly missed,” and, “Rest in peace commander! Not the same knowing you won’t be in the final shape!”

Several players expressed their disappointment that Bungie has yet to implement anything in Destiny 2 to commemorate Lance Reddick. Despite this, it was highlighted that an emblem named ‘Commander’s Salute’ was added in August 2023 but is not yet obtainable.