Destiny 2 players can get way more Dawning Spirit with this simple trick

Dawning Spirit is an important currency in Destiny 2’s annual The Dawning event that is needed to purchase upgrades from Eva Levante, and there’s a simple trick to get more.

To earn extra Dawning Spirit in The Dawning 2024, all you have to do is equip the Starfarer 7M ship, which is one of the very few cosmetic items in Bungie’s looter shooter that also grants a gameplay benefit.

Starfarer 7M has a unique Ship Mod called Spirit of the Season that has the following effect: “Grants a chance to generate Dawning Spirit whenever you find a Dawning ingredient.”

Ordinarily, you only receive Dawning Spirit when completing bounties, event challenges, or delivering cookies to various characters. However, this perk makes it possible to get Dawning Spirit whenever you receive an ingredient as a drop, which can happen everytime you defeat a combatant.

Essentially, it enables a passive Dawning Spirit farm, allowing you to unlock Eva’s upgrades without having to focus on the event. This is extremely useful, given that these upgrades are needed to focus the new weapons and roll multiple perks in both columns on them.

How to get the Starfarer 7M Dawning Ship

You can get Starfarer 7M by speaking to Eva Levante and claiming it from her Gifts of Dawnings Past section for 5,000 Glimmer.

Accessing this requires you to first complete The Dawning 2024’s tutorial. This is a simple enough task that is finished after you bake and deliver one Gjallardoodles cookie to Commander Zavala.

However, that only applies to Guardians who have never had the ship before. If you are a returning player looking to reclaim the ship, you’ll instead need to go into Collections, Equipment, Ships, Season 12, and then reacquire it from there.

After acquiring the ship, be sure to equip it by going to your character screen, pressing S or down the D-Pad to access the cosmetics interface, and then selecting the ship in the bottom left corner.

This is a must, as every moment you spend playing the event without the Starfarer 7M ship equipped is wasted. The gains from using this ship are substantial will add up quickly. This is already a fairly grindy event, and not using this trick will only make it even grindier.

