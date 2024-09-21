Destiny 2 players can get an iconic Exotic from Xur usually locked behind DLC

Destiny 2’s enigmatic peddler of rare wares has returned to the Tower, and this week, he’s selling something quite special.

From September 20 until the weekly reset on September 24, Bungie has permitted Xur to sell Exotic Rocket Launcher Gjallarhorn for a modest 23 Strange Coins. But, why is this noteworthy?

For two reasons. First, the weapon is normally only obtainable from the Grasp of Avarice Dungeon included in Destiny 2’s paid-for 30th Anniversary Pack originally released in December 2021. Second, and this one is a bit of a deep-cut throwback to the original Destiny, September 20, 2024, marked 10 years to the day that Xur first sold the same weapon in the series’ first installment.

Due to its rarity and unparalleled power as an Exotic heavy in 2014, Gjallarhorn was a highly sought-after piece of kit in the franchise’s formative years and only became easier to get hold of when it was reintroduced with 2016’s Rise of Iron expansion.

Bungie Xur had previously never sold Gjallarhorn in Destiny 2 before.

Reason enough for anyone who doesn’t already own Gjallarhorn to visit Xur this week, but the good news doesn’t stop there. Catalysts for Le Monarque and Polaris Lance, both meta-relevant weapons, are also available for 71 Strange Coins each.

Whether Gjallarhorn’s appearance in Xur’s store is a one-off affair to celebrate a specific milestone or if Bungie intends to have this be a recurring surprise isn’t clear. Xur has never previously sold Gjallarhorn in the sequel, though, so the former is the most likely scenario.

Destiny 2’s Episode Echoes season concludes on October 8, to be replaced on the same day with Episode Revenant. For everything we know about the upcoming major update, check out our hub as well as preliminary patch notes for balance changes.