Each time Iron Banner comes around, it offers one of four possible game modes. Tribute is the currently active mode, but Destiny 2 players aren’t happy with the way it currently works, leading them to call for change.

Most of the community’s issues with Iron Banner relate to how The Hunt works in Tribute. Specifically, the first major problem is that being the team to trigger The Hunt offers no tangible advantage over the other team, with both able to score double points regardless.

When the Hunt is triggered in Tribute, three turrets also spawn that need to be dispatched to start claiming points again. These also target both teams equally and don’t provide any bonus rewards, again providing no real advantage to the team that takes them out.

This is in stark contrast to modes like Control, where triggering The Hunt is usually enough to secure victory. These issues were highlighted in a Reddit post, where one Destiny 2 player pointed out several flaws in the way Tribute currently functions.

This Guardian expressed, “I can’t be the only one that thinks the Hunt in Iron Banners Tribute game mode is terrible,” before elaborating, “The Hunt is the worst part. It doesn’t benefit the team that triggers it more than it does the other team. Also, what’s the point in the turrets??”

Responses to the post showed almost universal agreement from the community. One player said, “It just makes zero sense. There’s no benefit in being the ones activating it. And largely based on my games it actively prevents the other team from catching up if they’re getting smoked and turns into a camp fest as everyone waits in a circle til the end to dunk.”

Another added, “Everything about Tribute is bad. I finished my reset and Pinnacles (8 in the same slot!) and bailed. I actually won proportionally more games off Tribute than Control by a significant margin. But losing in Control is more fun than winning in Tribute.”

A third posited that The Hunt is just a poorly executed version of Gambit, replying, “To me, Tribute has been a really subpar game mode since it was first introduced. I’m pretty sure at the time, Bungie was trying to get people to play Gambit without actually doing anything about the game mode. Tribute feels like they just dropped the ball on it because of how poorly executed everything was in it.”

The good news is that Iron Banner is set to end after the weekly reset on July 16, so any disgruntled players won’t have to worry about it for too much longer. It isn’t expected to make a return until the second half of Episode Echoes Act 2.