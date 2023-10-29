Destiny 2 players call for rework to “frustrating” Eververse Engram system

Destiny 2 players have complained about constantly getting duplicates from Eververse Engrams and have called for a change to the reward system.

Destiny 2 based its gameplay on the successful formula of the original Destiny game, introducing more exotic quests and rare loot for players to grind for, with cooler-looking armor sets and weapons than ever before.

Bungie locked some of the more extravagant loot behind difficult-to-beat raids, or dungeons – and some of it behind exclusively behind the Eververse store, like weapon and armor ornaments. With some of the most coveted items locked behind Bright Dust and Eververse Engrams, players grinded hard to complete seasonal challenges and earn them.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But some Destiny 2 fans are fed up with getting duplicates from the engrams, and “useless” ghost projections, and are calling for a change to the reward system.

Destiny 2 fans aren’t happy with Ghost Projections or Duplicates

One player in particular had enough of receiving items that they didn’t want from the engrams, and, in a Spider-Man meme format, complained: “Stop giving us duplicates in Eververse engrams.“

The post gained traction in the Destiny 2 community as players agreed that they were often left disappointed by the rewards they were given: “They should make the duplicates convert to bright dust at least, like why would I claim an emote that I already have lol,” one player mentioned.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Others, while still bothered receiving duplicates wanted more changes implemented to the reward system, like the removal of ghost projections:

“They can massively improve it just by removing ghost projections altogether. FROM THE GAME. Like who even uses them or even buys them,” the Destiny fan complained.

While players have been holding out hope for a change to the Eververse engram, many don’t think the change will be implemented based on the belief that ghost projections and duplicates are used to dilute the loot pool.

Article continues after ad

However, despite the negative sentiment surrounding the engrams many players are happy with the state of the game, especially now that fan favorite Handcannon Thorn is being buffed to become a “PvE Monster.“