A patch headed to Destiny 2 aimed at alleviating issues with Salvation’s Edge Raid Triumphs not unlocking properly has left players puzzled.

The bug, which prevented Triumphs in Master versions of The Final Shape‘s Raid from being completed even when requirements were met, meant players were locked out of their rewards.

While Bungie admitted in a Reddit post that it wasn’t able to retroactively credit affected players who previously completed Master Challenges “at this time,” the developer compensated with an alternative.

Come weekly reset on July 23, all Salvation’s Edge Challenges will be available for seven days rather than rotating in availability.

Bungie apologized for the inconvenience caused, but many questioned why the bonus period wouldn’t be a permanent fixture.

“Can we just leave all challenges active at all times?” came one response that continued to suggest the normal rotation model was “purely for engagement purposes” and “player unfriendly.”

Bungie Completed Challenges confer drop rate boosts for Salvation’s Edge Exotic, Euphony

“I’ve never understood the time-gating of challenges/content,” came another. “All you’re doing with this garbage system is DISCOURAGING people from playing,” they continued.

Others branded the compensation as “absolutely not acceptable,” and queried how having every Challenge available for “ONE mere week” was enough. “How exactly should this compensate for the fact that we have already done almost all of them?” the same user probed.

Others questioned why retroactive completions of bugged Triumphs couldn’t be awarded. “The API tracks that the challenge has been completed. The API tracks the Master encounter that has been completed. How can you not tell they occurred at the same time?”

Considering the fallout from Bungie’s initial statement, the developer may revisit the issue after considering feedback.

The patch for Salvation’s Edge is scheduled to go live with July 16’s weekly reset, though the aforementioned unlocked Challenges won’t be available until one week later, on July 23.