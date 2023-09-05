Destiny 2 players bewildered after discovering The Drifter’s VA in Starfield

Destiny 2 players have been left absolutely bewildered after discovering the voice actor of The Drifter in Bethesda’s new sci-fi RPG Starfield.

Bethesda’s newest entry into the RPG genre comes in the form of Starfield, a sci-fi celebration that takes players on a journey through deep space.

Bethesda’s RPGs are often known to have sprawling worlds, filled to the brim with quests, NPCs, and enemies to take down as you progress through the story. With the number of NPCs running around, Bethesda employs voice actors from all over to fill the world with personality and life.

Players can often recognize certain talents just by the sound of their iconic voices, regardless of what game they may be playing. And that’s exactly what happened to Destiny 2 players while trying out Starfield recently.

Reddit user R_Da_Bard was wandering through the massive universe of Starfield when they came across a rather familiar voice. One from another beloved sci-fi shooter.

Bard happened to come across the voice actor for The Drifter in Starfield, who was playing the role of Fast Hoang. It was particularly easy to tell this was the Drifter’s voice thanks to their iconic delivery. Though, no Hive were on the field here.

This player was immediately taken aback by the voice, pausing for a few seconds to register what had just happened. And it seems most of the Destiny 2 community agreed that the character didn’t match the voice, resulting in a bizarre combination.

“The voice doesn’t sound like it’s in the right body,” one commenter claimed.

“That’s so f***ing weird to hear lol, just doesn’t seem to match the face,” another agreed.

Fortunately, as one player mentioned, Starfield offers mod support, meaning players can swap around Fast Hoang’s model with a slightly more cunning Hunter to better suit the voice provided. Perhaps we’ll even see The Drifter himself venturing into the world before long.