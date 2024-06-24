Destiny 2 players argue that Pale Heart Lost Sectors are too long to be worth it

Destiny 2: The Final Shape introduced a brand-new location called the Pale Heart, which features lost sectors similar to other regions. However, players feel that these Lost Sectors are way too big to be worthwhile.

Lost Sectors in Destiny 2 offer valuable rewards if you complete them at higher difficulties. This mainly includes high-stat armor and new exotic armor that cannot be farmed from anywhere else. However, the Lost Sectors in Pale Heart are way too big, and players feel they are not worth completing even for the new rewards.

High-difficulty Lost Sectors take time to complete as the enemies are harder to kill and Champions are added into the mix. Additionally, exotic rewards aren’t guaranteed either, and you might have runs where nothing drops from the final chest.

Pale Heart Lost Sectors

If the Lost Sector is too big, you will spend a lot of time for absolutely nothing. This is one of the issues that plague the Neomuna Lost Sectors, and the same can be said about the Pale Heart. In fact, Master Rahool also received a rework that made farming exotics a lot easier and more efficient.

As such, players feel that the Pale Heart Lost Sectors are not worth the effort because of the inconsistent rewards for time invested. Several of them expressed their frustrations on Reddit, with one complaining, “No reason to touch lost sector anymore ever.”

Another user chimed in about Rahool’s utility, claiming, “Is there any reason to run them after Rahool’s rework?” The recent Lost Sectors in Destiny 2 were created with the story in mind, as they are tied to the campaign.

These Lost Sectors have multiple sections, mechanics, and dialogues that delay the clear time. Once you bump up the difficulty, the clear time is further affected in a significant manner.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape has introduced several new features, including Prismatic subclass and Class item exotics. This means there is a lot to farm for, and players simply do not want to spend time on things that do not offer value.