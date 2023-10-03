Destiny 2 players are getting hate mail for using buffed Fusion Rifles in PVP

Destiny 2 players have claimed they’re receiving hate mail for using the buffed Fusion Rifles in the game’s PvP modes like the Crucible and Trials of Osiris.

Destiny 2 developers Bungie have some of the hardest balancing acts when it comes to tuning their game. Not only do they have a bunch of weapons subtypes, subclasses, and abilities to keep in mind, but they also need to ensure the game’s PvP and PvE modes remain somewhat fair. Not to mention the oft-overlooked Gambit.

The Destiny 2 player base has been critical of Bungie’s handling of PvP previously, with the die-hard competitive community feeling left behind as the devs focused further on PvE. Bungie has since taken steps to rectify this issue, but the player base has remained somewhat dissatisfied with the state of PvP.

Now, in light of some recent Fusion Rifle buffs in PvP, players have begun sending each other heated hate mail.

D2 players recount receiving hate mail for using off-meta weaponry

Reddit user Rheytos came forward to rant about the amount of hate they received while running a Fusion Rifle in Trials of Osiris.

“Was playing some Trials this afternoon with my trusty Loaded Question. Since the changes, I noticed a clear improvement for the high impacts so felt like running those for a bit. But since I started maining fusions 2,5 years ago I must say that I’ve noticed an upward trend in hate mail,” the Redditor recounted.

They continued explaining how they’ve noticed the amount of hate they’ve received for using the weapon archetype.

“Today again I received a lot of hate for just using my fusion rifle. I know it can be quite the hardcounter to shotguns but I really don’t understand why people get so riled up. Never had anywhere near that much hate when using snipers or shotguns,” they explained.

Bungie The Loaded Question is just one out of many Fusion Rifles that has players ticked off in PvP.

Other Redditors chimed in with their own experience in receiving hate mail, especially whilst using off-meta weaponry.

“I’ve gotten hate mail for glaives, GLAIVES. People gonna be mad no matter what you do. Just keep using whatever you want,” a player exclaimed.

“Whenever you use something meta you get hate, whenever you use something that’s off meta you get hate. Conclusion, people are going to bitch no matter what,” another agreed.

There’s no telling if Bungie has a way to curb the amount of head being spread around the Destiny 2 PvP community, but with their newest IP Marathon on the way, it may be the breath of fresh air this part of the player base needs.