Destiny 2 players are dying en masse to frustrating finisher bug

Destiny 2 players are dying to a bug involving finishers causing frustration throughout the community.

Destiny 2 is no stranger to bugs. The game has a long history of unintended glitches that have impacted the game in various ways. Some have helped players, some have hindered players, and others have been hilarious or game-breaking.

Famously, Telesto is one of the buggiest guns in gaming, having been the source of many issues throughout Destiny’s history. It was so well known for it, Bungie even held an event to commemorate its terrible reign of glitches.

There have also been other memorable bugs, such as the weekend when Prometheus Lens was one-tapping enemies in the Crucible. That became known as the Laser-Tag weekend, and Bungie even commemorated it with an in-game emblem.

That said, not every bug is a fun ol’ time. In fact, some can be very frustrating and make you lose during activities at key times. Unfortunately, that seems to be the case this season as players have fallen victim to one particularly nasty bug during Season of the Deep.

If you lock yourself into a finisher this season, you may have noticed yourself dying while in the animation. You would not be alone.

Why are people dying to their own finishers?

In a Reddit thread, user Enpoping edited together a compilation of them dying to this bug repeatedly. It has 1.8k upvotes at the time of writing, and many others have spoken about encountering this bug.

It appears what happens is that if you go into a finisher on an enemy, but the enemy dies to another source before you can complete the animation, you die. This becomes an issue when playing with other players too. When two Guardians try to finish the same target, after the first player kills the enemy, the second player will die. That’s why so many of the deaths in the video are of the Guardian crushing Hive Ghosts.

One user said: “I’ve died to finishers in this season more times than since they got added.” Another added: “It’s especially annoying in gambit when you have 15 motes and need to kill a blocker to bank them, but then die to the finisher.”

Destiny is obviously an enormous and complex game. Bugs are bound to happen and are understandable to a degree. Hopefully, Bungie can fix this one though as it can hurt players in lots of endgame content which will lead to lost runs.