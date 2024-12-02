Destiny 2 players are convinced Episode Revenant’s Tonics are busted

Destiny 2 Tonics were introduced in Episode Revenan and are intended to ease the randomness of hunting for certain loot, but players are convinced they’re not working properly.

Tonic recipes require Guardians to collect ingredients from seasonal and ritual activities and then combine them to brew consumable drinks. They come in two flavors: Volatile and Enriching. The latter of these provides increased drop rates for specific armor pieces or weapons.

The higher the rarity, the longer each Tonic lasts and the more specific its effect. Rare Tonics, for example, will grant boosted drop rates for a certain class of weapon, while Legendary versions can target specific seasonal weapons.

The problem? Recipes added with Revenant Act 2 appear to be providing drop rate increases for the wrong weapons.

Players investigate if Tonics are mismatched

“I have noticed that the Act II Tonics are giving the wrong weapons,” the author of a thread on the DestinyTheGame subreddit expressed, before adding, “After two days of testing, I am confident in saying that I was correct but would still like the community to help prove it.”

“TL;DR, all the Tonics are increasing the drop rate of the weapons offset to the right side of their icons.” In essence, the issue appears to stem from Bungie accidentally mismatching Tonic descriptions with what they do, leading to the confusion.

While numerous replies corroborated the thread author’s claims and provided their own data, drawing an airtight conclusion has proven difficult, as any weapons that have their drop rate boosted by a Tonic still have a chance of being obtained through normal means.

Bungie has yet to comment on the feedback, but a response will likely be forthcoming, considering the developer’s proactive investigation of bugs in the past.

After acknowledging that some weapon perk combos weren’t dropping with their intended frequency, the studio compensated players’ lost time by giving out several free god roll weapons at Banshee-44. Should any update be provided, we’ll update this article.

