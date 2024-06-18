Destiny 2 players are begging Blueberries not to skip key Episode: Echoes feature

A key feature of Destiny 2‘s new Breach Executable activity has repeated a specific mistake of previous seasons and players are venting their frustrations.

Introduced in Episode: Echoes, Breach Executable is the usual objective-based fare Guardians will be familiar with. The important distinction here is that, between each combat encounter, players can collect Radiolite from around the map.

The resource can be deposited at the end of a run to earn additional rewards but isn’t necessary for completion. If any Fireteam member moves to the boss arena — pulling their teammates with them — before any Radiolite has been collected, it’s lost for good.

Criticism aimed at Bungie for poorly signposting the optional venture has proven to be a chief complaint. In the absence of any changes, folks are flocking to Reddit to beg their fellow Guardians not to run ahead and skip what’s essentially free loot.

Bungie One of the weapons earnable from Breach Executable.

“Hey guys, can I please collect some damn Radiolite?” reads one post. “At least 20 clears at this point, and every single time I smash Planetary Pistons, I get Joining Allies seconds later. Can I please collect them so we can all get more rewards?” they continue.

Responses were in agreement. “It would help if the game actually explained WTF you needed to do,” came one reply, while another added blame squarely at Bungie’s feet.

“Not enough sh*t gets thrown Bungie’s way for this, instead we’re blaming the community,” opined one blunt response, adding, “This is the second time Bungie has put a missable objective in a seasonal activity that speedrunning teammates cause you to miss out on.”

The issue with Breach Executable mirrors Season of Plunder’s Ruffians — optional targets that granted Triumph progress and buffs — being skippable by hurried Guardians.

Bungie hasn’t commented on the issue but in the meantime, if randoms are your only option, a solo-only version of Breach Executable is available. Do note, however, that this is only applicable to Expert difficulty.