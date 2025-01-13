Destiny 2 patch will finally address 7-year-old game-breaking bug

The January 14 patch for Destiny 2 will introduce fixes to tackle issues relating to the Guitar error bug, which has been a problem for seven years.

A memory issue, Guitar error has troubled D2 players since at least 2018, around the time when Bungie added an explainer to its official help page.

This particular error only rears its head whenever “too many items aren’t picked up off the ground in an activity.” It’s especially been grating on players since the release of The Final Shape expansion.

Article continues after ad

For all of the DLC’s winning qualities, users have found it difficult to complete Pale Heart runs without receiving Guitar errors that crash the game. Now it appears Bungie may have finally ironed out at least some of the kinks.

A post on the Bungie Help Twitter/X account notes January 14’s 8.1.5.3 patch will implement “a fix to address issues that are causing many Guitar errors across the Pale Heart, Neomuna, and the Dreaming City.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, fans shouldn’t expect the fix to correct every Guitar error-related hiccup in Destiny 2, as a subsequent tweet clarifies that developers hope the patch will “resolve many of the errors players were seeing.”

Bungie plans to closely monitor changes once the patch goes live, suggesting that not even its crew is certain of which problems will be resolved and which ones may linger.

Bungie

Player frustrations spiked early in January 2025 when a featured Liminality Nightfall was rendered unplayable because Guitar errors kept cropping up. As a result, Bungie had no choice but to replace the content with Birthplace of the Vile.

Article continues after ad

While the 8.1.5.3 patch will hopefully prevent future experiences from similarly falling apart, the community isn’t too confident about the odds.

In a Reddit thread about the update, one person said the wording of the team’s statement “does not exactly inspire confidence.”