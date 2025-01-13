No Hesitation is one of the most powerful utility weapons in Destiny 2, with the PvE god roll granting you and your fireteam endless healing that’s incredibly useful in more challenging content.

At one point or another, you have probably attempted a Grandmaster Nightfall and failed. After all, they are among the hardest content in the game, designed to push even veterans to their limits. You need to play near perfect and have a loadout that’s optimized for the occasion.

The plays will come with time and practice, but you can optimize your loadout right now. We recommend trying is No Hesitation, a Solar Auto Rifle that was released in The Final Shape. It is the only Support Frame in the sandbox, meaning it heals teammates if you hipfire in their direction. This one of a kind utility makes staying alive much easier and helps you avoid an untimely wipe.

While its power is undeniable, you’ll need to craft a specific god roll to make the most of No Hesitation, and these are the perks you’ll want to use.

No Hesitation PvE god roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Tactical Mag

Tactical Mag Perk 1: Physic

Physic Perk 2: Incandescent

Incandescent Masterwork: Range

When crafting No Hesitation, you’ll definitely want to use Physic, a powerful perk that is unique to this weapon and frame. Physic essentially enhances the frame’s intrinsic trait by granting Restoration to you and your allies after healing them. This is key, as it’s this perk that makes the Solar Auto Rifle so useful in endgame activities.

For the other column, we recommend Incandescent, which is always a worthwhile option when available. This perk causes weapon kills to trigger a Solar explosion that applies Scorch and can quickly dispatch of waves of enemies in no time. It is currently the strongest add clear perk in Destiny 2, easily beating out the likes of Firefly and Destabilizing Rounds.

Interestingly, these two perks both benefit greatly from being enhanced. Enhanced Physic extends Restoration’s duration by 25%, and Enhanced Incandescent produces more Scorch stacks with Ember of Ashes. As such, you’ll want to enhance both of these if you are playing a Solar build, but Prismatic and other subclasses don’t benefit nearly as much from doing so.

Ordinarily, using a Range masterwork is not recommended on PvE rolls as it isn’t particularly impactful. However, No Hesitation struggles in this area and has exceptional stats elsewhere, so it is the best option on this weapon. Alternatively, Reload Speed is a good option too if you want to minimize how long you spend reloading.

Where is No Hesitation in the Destiny 2 meta?

For those wanting to complete endgame activities in a coordinated fireteam, there are very few utility weapons that compare to No Hesitation. The incredible healing it gives you and your team can be essential when trying to tank and survive more challenging content, such as GM Nightfalls and Contest Mode raids and dungeons.

This weapon also hits surprisingly hard, dealing DPS comparable to other meta Auto Rifles. Even in content where you are below the required power level, No Hesitation remains effective, which is more than can be said for most other primary weapons.

The main limitation you need to be aware of is that this is a projectile weapon. This limits its effectiveness range and makes No Hesitation a poor choice in content with long sightlines, where a Scout Rifle or Pulse Rifle is preferred. Likewise, its healing is useful in harder content but often overkill in easier content, but when it makes sense, there are very few guns that outclass this Solar AR.

How to get No Hesitation

No Hesitation is a craftable weapon that you can create at The Enclave after receiving five Red Border drops from The Pale Heart activities.

You can receive Red Border drops for this weapon after completing The Final Shape’s campaign as a reward from Overthrow runs or by focusing Pale Engrams at Ghost in The Pale Heart.

Best No Hesitation alternatives

No Hesitation is a unique weapon with a frame not shared by any other, so there’s no perfect alternative. However, there are other options that provide comparable healing, such as Red Death Reformed and Solar weapons that roll Heal Clip, such as Heliocentric QSc and Sojourner’s Tale.

For more ideas on what to use on your next loadout, be sure to check out the best PvE weapons and our Exotic Gun Tier List that ranks Destiny’s rarest weapons from best to worst.