Destiny 2’s newest Shotgun is meta for add-clear, DPS, and PvP all at once

The launch of the Sundered Doctrine dungeon saw five new Destiny 2 weapons enter the loot pool, with one of these being a Shotgun that is a meta option for just about everything.

That may sound like an exaggeration, but Unvoiced’s perk pool is outrageously strong as far as Pinpoint Slug Frames go. If you enjoy using this archetype, this is now your best legendary option for add-clear, DPS, and PvP, putting it in a league of its own.

Unvoiced’s full perk pool is as follows:

Perk 1: Destabilizing Rounds, Fourth Time’s the Charm. Envious Arsenal, Killing Wind, Lone Wolf, Redirection

Perk 2: Bait and Switch, Closing Time, Demoralize, Elemental Honing, Frenzy, Vorpal Weapon

What’s interesting about this is that Unvoiced has all of the meta perks you’d want on a weapon like this, with a few rolls in particular making this a must-farm for Shotgun users.

Unvoiced dominates the entire sandbox

To get Unvoiced, you’ll need to farm Sundered Doctrine’s second or third encounter, as it does not drop from the opening encounter at all. While farming, these are the three god rolls you’ll want to look out for:

PvE Add-clear: Destabilizing Rounds + Demoralize

Destabilizing Rounds + Demoralize PvE DPS: Envious Arsenal + Bait and Switch

Envious Arsenal + Bait and Switch PvP: Lone Wolf + Closing Time

Dexerto / Light GG Unvoiced has potentially the best perk pool we’ve ever seen on a Shotgun.

The easiest of these to explain is PvP, with Lone Wolf + Closing Time being by far the best perk combination on Shotguns these days. The free boosts to key stats like Range and Handling are just too good to pass up. Admittedly, most people who love Slug Frames will just use The Chaperone, but this is as good as they come if you want to save your Exotic slot for something else.

For PvE, things are a little more complicated. Traditionally, this archetype is used for boss DPS, and Envious Arsenal + Bait and Switch is certainly meta for that. Both perks activate by quickly rotating through your weapons, giving them obvious synergy. After doing so, you’ll get a 30% damage boost and instantly top up your magazine, the perfect combo for taking down even the tankiest enemies.

However, that’s not your only option. The addition of Demoralize in Episode Heresy is great news for Slug Shotguns, as this new perk causes nearby targets to become Weakened after every precision final blow. Combine this with the buffed Destabilizing Rounds, and you’ve got an add-clear weapon that weakens enemies before blowing them up moments later.

The bad news is that Unvoiced is not a craftable weapon, so if you want to farm these rolls, you’ll have to do it the old-fashioned way. On the bright side, with three unique god rolls on offer, you’re likely to stumble across one soon enough.