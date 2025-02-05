Destiny 2 devs address lack of healing in Nether activity

Amid widespread player confusion, Destiny 2 developer Bungie has confirmed the Nether activity’s lack of healing is indeed a bug.

The release of Episode Heresy introduced a brand-new roguelite activity, The Nether, which players can explore aboard the Dreadnaught.

As D2’s first full-on roguelite experience, The Nether includes RNG boons and limited healing. In fact, not unlike other roguelites, players can’t regen their Guardian’s health at all. Fallen enemies will occasionally drop health orbs, yet users quickly realized that other sources of healing weren’t nearly as effective as they should be.

Confusion within the community especially arose since developers previously said players would have the option to “spec into healing builds.” That hasn’t been the case thus far, but there is a reason for the mishap.

Destiny 2 devs to fix bugged healing in The Nether

Not long after Episode Heresy went live and the questions started rolling in, Bungie developers clarified that healing in The Nether is not currently functioning as intended.

In a brief statement shared across multiple social media channels, the Destiny 2 team explained, “At this time, healing-centric builds and options (Weapon perks, Exotics, and Abilities) are not working as we’d intended.

“Additionally, we are aware that many healing-centric builds are difficult to see or feel with Guardian health being increased by 200%. Overall, the health bar contains 3x your normal health values, so healing feels fairly low and slow!”

Bungie

The message further notes that developers have already started working on a balance pass while targeting a patch release “as early as next week.” A specific launch date for the fix has not been shared at this time.

While players patiently await a solution to Destiny 2’s glaring Nether troubles, there’s still plenty to explore in Heresy Act 1.

A host of powerful new weapons have shaken up the meta, for example. Plus, the Sundered Doctrine dungeon will arrive on February 7, finally allowing Guardians to revisit Rhulk’s Pyramid Ship located in Savathun’s Throne World.