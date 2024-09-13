Destiny 2 making history with most difficult Dungeon release ever

The Destiny 2 developers are introducing the hardest dungeon ever to be released into the game due to the first-ever implementation of contest mode on dungeons.

Destiny 2 offers players a wealth of content to pick up and play through. Whether that be the story on normal or legendary difficulty, PvP in the Crucible or even hunting for the best gear in raids. With such a large and varied player base, the devs have to ensure there’s something for everyone.

For the most hardcore of players, these are normally running through the game’s more challenging raids and dungeons. Some brave souls also attempt to finish encounters with less than the recommended players, and certain Guardians even grind out solo attempts.

Now Bungie is appeasing the hardcore player base even more, making history by implementing the first-ever contest mode dungeon in Destiny 2.

Bungie Bungie is boosting the difficulty of the next dungeon by introducing Contest Mode.

As announced in the September 13 TWID, the devs have plans to introduce Guardians to a new level of difficulty in dungeons. The new dungeon for Episode: Revenant will launch on October 8 and will be the first dungeon to ever feature a contest mode.

Contest Mode in Destiny 2 automatically sets Guardians below the recommended power level for each encounter, increasing the difficulty of the dungeon immensely. Now not only will you need to be solving the various mechanics the game throws at you, but the enemies you encounter will hit harder and take less damage.

The dungeon will go live at 10 AM PT, and will likely have plenty of Guardians jumping in to see who can complete it the fastest.

As for the theme, not much is known about what the dungeon could be about, but with the episode primarily focused on the Fallen, you can expect that they’ll likely be there in some sense.