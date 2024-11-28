Destiny 2 Machine Gun is the meta add-clear weapon that never has to reload

The Iron Banner has returned in Destiny 2, bringing with it a reprised Machine Gun that features a unique perk combination that makes it the ideal add-clear weapon.

Some of the best PvE weapons in the game are designed with add-clear in mind, allowing you to wipe out waves of enemies quickly to take some pressure off your fireteam. This is invaluable in enemy-dense activities like Dungeons and Raids, so you need to have options available for when it’s your job.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, Iron Banner has brought back Archon’s Thunder and given it a huge makeover, turning it into a Stasis weapon that never has to reload. Here’s the god roll you’ll want to pursue to land yourself a meta LMG that’s only available for two weeks.

Archon’s Thunder god roll – Meta analysis

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Extended Mag

Extended Mag Perk 1: Fourth Time’s The Charm

Fourth Time’s The Charm Perk 2: Rewind Rounds

Rewind Rounds Masterwork: Stability

Dexerto

Archon’s Thunder is the only Machine Gun in Destiny 2 to roll both Fouth Times the Charm and Rewind Rounds at the same time. This unique combination is incredible, as both perks automatically load rounds back into the magazine as you shoot away.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In practice, this means you never have to reload as long as you are dealing precision damage. This gives the reprised Stasis Weapon consistency comparable to other top-tier LMGs like Commemoration, Hammerhead, and Song of Ir Yut.

However, its real competition is Qullim’s Terminus, which has been the best Stasis Machine Gun ever since it was added in Season 18. That is until now, with Archon’s Thunder being the better overall option thanks to its self-loading capabilities and more diverse perk pool.

Article continues after ad

After all, while this god roll is what makes the Iron Banner weapon unique, it’s far from the only perk combination that is worth considering. There’s also Rimestealer and Envious Assassin in column 1, as well as Killing Tally, Headstone, and Desperate Measures in column 2. Depending on what you want from this, there’s a roll for everyone.

If you’re interested in farming Archon’s Thunder, the Stasis Machine Gun can be earned as a drop from completing Iron Banner matches. Alternatively, it can be focused at Lord Saladin in The Tower for x1 Iron Engram each. The Iron Lord is also offering Tinasha’s Mastery, the first Stasis Rocket Sidearm in Destiny 2.

Article continues after ad