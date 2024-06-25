Destiny 2 Machine Gun is the Commemoration rival even New Lights can get

Destiny 2 The Final Shape introduced The Pale Heart, a new patrol area home to a range of powerful weapons, including a Machine Gun that rivals even Commemoration.

The Pale Heart introduced eight new weapons to Destiny’s ever-growing arsenal, including meta options like Someday and The Call. These weapons aren’t just powerful, but also extremely accessible, making them a great option for veterans, returning Guardians, and New Lights alike.

Pro Memoria is no exception, with the Strand Machine Gun becoming one of the most used weapons in Destiny 2. As of June 25, it ranks fifth overall in PvE with a 2.26% usage rate, beating out every other Machine Gun in the sandbox, according to DestinyTracker.

While its accessibility plays a big role in Pro Memoria’s popularity, the Machine Gun is also extremely good. The Pale Heart weapon gets access to several meta Machine Gun perks including Reconstruction, Dragonfly, Hatchling, Desperate Measures, and even Bait and Switch.

Here’s the best god roll to craft on Pro Memoria to maximize its potential as an add clear weapon:

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Magazine: Extended Mag

Column Three: Reconstruction

Column Four: Bait and Switch/Desperate Measures

This god roll makes Pro Memoria a phenomenal add-clear weapon that is comparable to the likes of Commemoration and Hammerhead. However, while Commemoration requires Raid experience and Hammerhead is difficult to farm now attuning has been removed from Onslaught, Pro Memoria is easy to get.

The only requirements to get Pro Memoria are to complete The Final Shape’s campaign and progress Micah-10’s post-story quests until you receive your first Pro Memoria drop. Then farm the Overthrow activity for Pale Heart Engrams and focus them at Ghost. It shouldn’t take too long to get enough Red Border drops to craft Pro Memoria’s god roll.

While the first three perk slots are non-negotiable, there is an argument to be made between Bait & Switch and Desperate Measures. The former provides a larger damage boost but is much more involved to activate. In contrast, Desperate Measures hits less hard but requires no additional effort to use. Both are viable and Guardians should pick whichever best suits their playstyle.

