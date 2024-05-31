Destiny 2 loremaster releases video to catch players up for The Final Shape – and it’s only 10 hours long

Destiny 2 loremaster My name is Byf has put out a video chronicling the complete story of the franchise to get players ready for The Final Shape. However, if you’re intending to catch up, you may want to put aside ten hours.

Destiny’s story is often lambasted for being difficult to parse for new players. There are a lot of reasons for that. The franchise is famous for its exceptionally dense, universe-expanding lore, with hundreds, if not thousands of relevant entries coming together to tell the story of Destiny.

Also, due to the sunsetting of content, Destiny 2’s story is often fragmented and disjointed as parts of it has been sliced from the game over time. New players can sadly never experience The Red War from Destiny 2’s launch, making this universe notoriously hard to parse.

So, if you are in the position of being a new player, or even a lapsed player jumping into The Final Shape, you may be intimidated by catching up to the story. But now you have a one-stop shop to catch all the way up – you just might need a day to do it.

Destiny 2 YouTube loremaster My Name is Byf has released a new video that will get any player ready for The Final Shape, even if they’ve never played Destiny 2 before. That said, it is a commitment. The mammoth video clocks in at 10 hours, 1 minute and 11 seconds.

If you’re ready to jump in, you can watch it all here:

The video covers the entirety of the relevant Destiny story, literally from the start of the universe, right up until the moments before The Final Shape.

Thankfully there are chapters and intermissions so you don’t have to marathon the whole thing in one go. You could also jump around the chapters to find the lore of exactly what you are looking for.

So, if you’re scared to jump into The Final Shape because you don’t know the story – you now have the one stop you need to understand literally everything about the franchise. Just, bring some snacks.

