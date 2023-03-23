Destiny 2: Lightfall’s Guardian Ranks already has players being elitist online

The new Guardian Rank system introduced in Destiny 2: Lightfall has resulted in a comical amount of elitism from the community in the opening weeks.

Destiny 2: Lightfall brought about a bunch of new content and changes to the game, including a new location, campaign, and subclass. However, alongside these more recent changes came a revamp to plenty of old systems, ensuring a solid foundation for the future of Destiny 2.

These included changes to the difficulty scaling, revamps to the modification and armor system, and changes to player progression. One of these features designed to help to show off player progression was the Guardian rank system. Guardian Ranks would indicate how far a Guardian has progressed in Destiny 2 by giving them a numerical rank based on their accomplishments in the game.

However, it appears the new system may have brought out the worst in players, as some Destiny 2 players have been caught being a tad elitist based on their Guardian rank. So much so at this point, it’s become quite a meme in the community, where players joke about how they see lower ranks beneath them.

Guardian Ranks can only be attained by completing the challenges within them. This means that higher-ranked players have, generally speaking, accomplished or completed more difficult content than the ones below them. These can include things such as farming commendations from other players (ironically), and also succeeding in challenging content like Master Nightfalls.

It essentially means that players with higher Guardian ranks can flex on the ‘peasants’ who have yet to accomplish what they have in Destiny 2.

Many commenters have made jokes pertaining to the matter, as the Destiny 2 community has come to grow a unique sense of humor over the years.

Players would akin a high Guardian rank to players who have no lives as all they do is grind Destiny 2 for a higher Guardian rank, making it an in-joke within the hardcore D2 player community.

All in all, it seems that Guardian ranks are here to stay in Destiny 2, and so will the elitism that much of the community will joke about for a long time to come.