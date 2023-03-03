Destiny 2: Lightfall expansion is now worst-ever rated DLC on Steam

Bungie’s Destiny 2: Lightfall has had a mixed reaction since its long-awaited launch, and now negative reviews are beginning to affect the whole of Destiny 2 on Steam.

Lightfall was a long time in the making and the successor to 2022’s Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. It was supposed to answer several key questions that players have had burning a hole through the back of their minds such as “Who is the Traveller?” and “What is the Veil?”

Instead, as we discussed quite extensively in our Lightfall piece, the DLC doesn’t actually do much to address many of these queries. With more uncertainty regarding a ton of key story details, fans have instead been left to bemoan certain Lightfall aspects such as the major flaw with Strand, as well as insane boss bugs.

All things considered, the launch of Destiny 2: Lightfall probably hasn’t reached the lofty expectations created by The Witch Queen, and as a result, players are making their feelings known on the game’s official Steam page.

Lightfall is lowest-rated Destiny 2 expansion DLC on Steam

As of March 3, 2023, Destiny 2: Lightfall has an extremely low 29% review rating on Steam, based on 3,000 reviews – which is classified as ‘Mostly Negative.’ For comparison, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen boasts a ‘Mostly Positive’ review score based on 2,000 reviews, standing at a very healthy 79%.

This makes Lightfall the lowest-rated piece of DLC on Steam, lower than Beyond Light’s 50%, and Bungie already have a mammoth task to try and get the game’s perception and rating up to scratch.

The difference between the two is understandably huge, and the consensus is that The Witch Queen did more to further the story and introduced elements that made Destiny 2 feel more cohesive as a whole.

Incredibly, Lightfall actually caused Destiny 2 to break its all-time concurrent player count when the DLC went live – such was the anticipation for the content. According to Steam Charts, 316,750 players were playing Destiny 2 simultaneously on February 28, 2023.

The underwhelming nature of Lightfall though has caused a huge drop-off within just a few days as the concurrent player count has already dropped as low as 114,930.

With Lightfall’s upcoming Root of Nightmares Raid, Bungie has time to rectify the perceived mistakes of Lightfall and, hopefully, answer some questions as we approach the final Destiny 2 expansion – The Final Shape.